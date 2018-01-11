Kaplan Police Chief Boyd Adams arraignment scheduled for this morning in malfeasance case

ABBEVILLE, LA. (KLFY) – Kaplan Police Chief Boyd Adams is scheduled to be arraigned this morning at the Abbeville District Courthouse at 8:30 this morning.

This comes months after he was first accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the police department.

Back in September of 2016, State Police took Chief Adams into custody for charges related to theft and malfeasance in office.

According to Master Trooper Brooks David, State Police were contacted and requested to investigate a complaint of funds taken by Chief Adams.

Detectives found he was unable to provide receipts or records for the use of $19,000 of Kaplan Police Department funds.

They also found that he used $7,000 of that amount for personal use.

One Kaplan resident who didn’t want to be identified says enough is enough.

“It’s time to clean up Kaplan. This town has been needing a cleaning up for a while. And everybody doesn’t want anything to change. But it’s time for things to change,” said the resident.

Chief Adams did not qualify to run again in the March election for Police Chief.