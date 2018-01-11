Louisiana governor considering work requirements in Medicaid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is developing a proposal to impose work requirements on certain adult Medicaid recipients, as the Trump administration announced it will allow states to enact such provisions.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said this week that his administration is “actively working” on the concept, which would require federal approval to be enacted.

The Democratic governor said he wants the work requirements to be “reasonable,” impacting only able-bodied adult Medicaid recipients, with exceptions for people in school or educational training programs.

Edwards said Louisiana has hired a consulting firm that helped develop a Medicaid work requirement proposal for Kentucky, which is awaiting a federal decision.

The Trump administration Thursday offered a roadmap for states seeking federal backing for waivers imposing the work requirements on the low-income adults in the Medicaid program.

