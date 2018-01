LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School System is continuing to install camera systems into their school buses and say all of their route buses should be equipped by mid-February.

According to Damon Evans, LPSS Director of Transportation, 150 of the 277 route buses are already equipped with cameras.

Each bus will have five 1080p cameras with digital audio.

Evans says that the cameras help for disciplinary issues and to improve safety for students.