Major makeover planned for Lafayette’s Oil Center

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) There has been talk for years about the Oil Center getting a major facelift. Recently there has been another push to help make this possible.

As the Downtown Development Authority has collaborated with One Acadiana to get the ball rolling again. Established in 1951.. the Oil Center has been the Hub of the oil industry in Lafayette..

For many years, as you walk around the many buildings and hundreds of businesses you can see the signs of age starting to show.

The goal is to ultimately make the Oil Center much more user friendly.

As the city works to figure out how to rebuild the Oil Center, consultants say they really like the bare bones the oil center has to work with.

Local government along with the private sector and non profit sector will have to team up to make oil center 2.0 ultimately a reality.

This looks to be a long project that could last 15-20 years.

Jeff Horchak, KLFY News 10.