Man pleads guilty to fraudulently getting over $1.6 million at a bank

KLFY Newsroom Published:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Maurice man who was indicted for submitting false receipts in order to get more than $1.6 million from a line of credit pled guilty in district court.

According to the plea, Richard Viator had a revolving line of credit for $2 million at an Abbeville bank while he was the owner/president of Safety Analysis Team Inc.

In order to get the credit, Viator had to submit receipts.

Court documents say that from November 4, 2010, to February 23, 2011, Viator received 11 payments from the line of credit totaling $1,673,304.85 based on false and fraudulent invoices from which purported to be accounts receivable from various companies for work performed by Safety Analysis Team.

Viator faces up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release, restitution, and a $1 million fine.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s