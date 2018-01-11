Man pleads guilty to fraudulently getting over $1.6 million at a bank

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Maurice man who was indicted for submitting false receipts in order to get more than $1.6 million from a line of credit pled guilty in district court.

According to the plea, Richard Viator had a revolving line of credit for $2 million at an Abbeville bank while he was the owner/president of Safety Analysis Team Inc.

In order to get the credit, Viator had to submit receipts.

Court documents say that from November 4, 2010, to February 23, 2011, Viator received 11 payments from the line of credit totaling $1,673,304.85 based on false and fraudulent invoices from which purported to be accounts receivable from various companies for work performed by Safety Analysis Team.

Viator faces up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release, restitution, and a $1 million fine.