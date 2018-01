OPELOUSAS, La.(KLFY) – The Opelousas Police department are investigating three armed robberies where officers say the suspect was armed with a box cutter.

According to Detective Sergeant Crystal LeBlanc, the suspect is a black male who left each robbery in an older model green trailblazer with a white hatchback.

Anyone with any information should contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500.