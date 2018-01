ST MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – State Police are investigating a crash on Wednesday night that took the life of a 34-year-old pedestrian.

According to State Troopers, a 17-year-old woman was driving north on LA 328 and struck Ashley Lassiegne as she was trying to cross the roadway.

Lassiegne was pronounced dead at the scene

Troopers add that impairment and speed are not considered factors of the crash and that no charges have been filed at this time.