TEAM COVERAGE: Support rally for Vermilion Parish teacher Deyshia Hargrave draws hundreds

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – With a round of applause, René Rost middle school teacher Deyshia Hargrave, walked up the podium and began thanking her fellow teachers, family, and community for their support.

“Because at the end of the day, next week, next year, the week after that, I am going to be there. The people that are behind me- students in my classroom and the people in my community. That matters to me the most,” Hargrave said.

Hargrave says she wants people to see past the viral video from Monday’s Vermilion Parish School Board meeting when she was escorted out by a deputy marshal after questioning the superintendent’s salary raise.

“I want my daughter and my students to be proud of me. I want them to see past the handcuffs and the arrest, and I want to change to come from this,” Hargrave explained.

She asked those in the crowd to show up to those school board meetings and stand up for what is right.

“Today my heart is broken for money reasons, but my will is not. What happened to me should not dissuade others from speaking out. And I hope and pray that my experience will empower you, my students and young women, to know that they have a voice. Use it,” said Hargrave.