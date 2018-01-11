The Saints get ready to take on the Vikings

In that first match-up in week one, the Saints didn’t know their identity, still trying to find their way like a new born calf trying to find its legs.

The Saints lost 29-19 in the Vikings’ opener. The leading rusher for New Orleans, Alvin Kamara just 18 yards, with Drew Brees throwing for 291 yards and a touchdown.

“You know that seems like ages ago. They’ve earned the right to be in the position they are in. And that’s an extremely tough place to play,” said Brees. That’s a very good football team. All the way around. Obviously Case Keenum has been phenomenal for them on offense and that defense is as stout as ever. We’ve got our work cut out for us, and with a great week of preparation, and practice and get ready to roll Sunday!”

Despite winning the game, the Vikings players understand that Brees is still a sure-fire hall of famer.

And beating New Orleans a second time, with more on the line, is not an easy task.

“I think they run the ball a lot more effectively now,” said said Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr. “That will be a point of emphasis. And obviously he’s throwing at very high completion rate. Set a record so it’s important to be on our keys and tight in coverage.

“They are a way different team than the first time, but so are we,” Minnesota running back Jerick McKinnon. “I watched them throughout the season, and they been doing really good… We are going to have our hands full.”

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer hopes the Saints have their hands full come Sunday. And the Minnesota fans will create a home field advantage for them.