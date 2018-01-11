Two arrested in connection with back-to-back Opelousas robberies, one suspect at large

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Suspects reportedly went on a robbery spree early this morning in Opelousas, police said.

This morning at approximately 6 a.m,. the Opelousas PD received a complaint of an armed robbery of a local business in the 500 Block of East Landry Street.

According to detectives, the suspect was a black male who fled the area in a older model green Chevy Trailblazer with a white hatch back.

Officers later received a second complaint same description but this time in the 200 Block of E. Bloch Street.

After viewing video surveillance and talking to witnesses, detectives determined that the Trailblazer was connected to both robberies.

While investigating the second robbery, officers received a third complaint on an armed armed at a local business in the 1100 Block of W. Vine Street.

Officers then simultaneously relieved a forth in the 1300 Block of W. Grolee Street, the department said.

Separate officers responded in both areas at the same time.

Officers were able to track the vehicle, which was headed North on Raymond Street.

They found the vehicle, but suspects fled the scene on foot. Officers requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal Travis Godeau and his K9 “Bono” to assistance with tracking the suspects.

Two suspects, identified as Phillip M. Joseph Xavier Bryant, were caught and arrested with the assistance of the K9.

The third suspect has not yet been identified and is still at large.