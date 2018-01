BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit arrested two men on nearly 70 counts of child pornography.

According to Landry’s cybercrime team, Javier Young was arrested on 60 counts of child pornography possession and 2 counts of distribution.

Young was arrested and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail.

Travis Fontenot was arrested on six counts of distribution child pornography.

He was arrested and booked into the Eunice City Jail.