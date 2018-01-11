WBR Parish deputies arrest man suspected of kidnapping that started in EBR Parish

Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car and detained a suspect in an alleged kidnapping that started in East Baton Rouge Parish.

WBRSO officials say deputies pulled over the car on Maple Street in Erwinville. Officials added they have the suspect and his car.

The victim allegedly told deputies she was taken from the Baker area to Erwinville. She claims the man who took her captive raped her.

The alleged suspect was in the process of bringing the victim back to Baker when they stopped at Lucky Louie’s Truck Stop & Casino in Port Allen. That’s when the victim got away and found a security guard.

The security guard called 911 and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.