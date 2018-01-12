Alton Sterling family lawyer files subpoena for records held by Landry

WVLA Published:
Alton Sterling (Photo Courtesy: Facebook)

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) – Lawyers representing Alton Sterling’s family filed a subpoena requesting documents related to the investigation that are currently held by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

One of the attorneys, Michael DeCuir, said the subpoena was filed Tuesday, but it is unclear if it has been delivered to Landry yet.

The subpoena has given Landry until Jan. 29 to respond and provide the materials requested. Those materials include video footage, police reports and witness information.

DeCuir said he needs that evidence in order to move forward with a civil lawsuit.

Landry has not responded to the subpoena, but he was asked about the investigation Wednesday while he was speaking at a Rotary Club of Baton Rouge meeting.

“We have been working diligently since we received that evidence and we are working as fast as we can, but we are going to ensure this is done in a very, thorough manner,” Landry said Wednesday.

Landry must decide whether the police officers should face criminal charges for killing Sterling. Federal prosecutors decided not to charge the officers.

If Landry does not respond to the subpoena by Jan. 29, DeCuir said he can file a motion for contempt of court in a civil court.

