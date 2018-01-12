Body found in burning car identified

Published: Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)-UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Justin Zeno, 28, according to Lafayette police.

ORIGINAL STORY: At about 1 a.m. this morning, a man was found shot in a burning vehicle in the 200 block of Belleau Street, the Lafayette Police Department said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident or any individual involved is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS to remain anonymous.

