Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Deputies asking public’s help in finding runaway boy

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a runaway boy.

Jodi Sylvester told deputies told deputies that her son, Adyn Joseph Fontenot left her home after being upset about being disciplined.

Deputies say that Adyn was last seen wearing his school uniform which includes a grey colored polo shirt, khaki pants, grey jacket, and black shoes.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 337-363-2161.