Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Deputies capture armed felon

WELSH, La. (KLFY) – Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Deputies apprehended an armed felon while executing a search warrant.

According to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, when deputies entered into a Welsh home, Jermaine Washington fled from the home, only to be quickly captured.

Ivey adds that Washington is a known felon to deputies with 11 arrests in Louisiana and one in Texas on illegal drugs, violence, and sex offenses.

Washington was captured possessing a firearm.

A small of methamphetamine was found at the home.

Ivey says that additional arrests are expected.