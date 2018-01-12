Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Deputies capture armed felon

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Photo Credit: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office

WELSH, La. (KLFY) – Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Deputies apprehended an armed felon while executing a search warrant.

According to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, when deputies entered into a Welsh home, Jermaine Washington fled from the home, only to be quickly captured.

Ivey adds that Washington is a known felon to deputies with 11 arrests in Louisiana and one in Texas on illegal drugs, violence, and sex offenses.

Washington was captured possessing a firearm.

A small of methamphetamine was found at the home.

Ivey says that additional arrests are expected.

Photo Credit: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s