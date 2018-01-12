Lafayette Martin Luther King Parade route, road closures announced

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- On Sunday Jan. 14th, W. Willow will be closed from N. University to Evangeline Thruway for the parade from 2:30 p.m. until the parade ends between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The parade begins at 3 p.m. on W. Willow at Cora streets and ends on W. Willow in front of The Clifton Chenier Center.

Today Friday January 12, from 8 a.m. until approximately 11 a.m., crews will be putting out barricades on W. Willow from N. University Ave to the Evangeline Thruway.

W. Willow will be closed in this work area, Lafayette Police said.

After the barricades are put out, only the outer lanes will be open for travel until Tuesday. On Tuesday morning January 16th, crews will be back out picking up the barricades from 8 a.m. until approximately 11 a.m.

Willow will be closed once again in this work area.