Murder investigation in Broussard

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Broussard Police as well as deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide in Broussard that happened earlier this morning.

Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou said this is the first homicide that has happened in Broussard in many years.

Police received a call in reference to a white male that was found partially beneath a house that was being remodeled.

The man was shot multiple times and was found dead on the scene when officers arrived.

Decou says they do not know how long the body had been under the house.

The homicide is now under further investigation.