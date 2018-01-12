New Iberia home health agency unexpectedly closes, workers waiting for pay

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A local home health care agency has unexpectedly shut down and employees are now speaking out.

According to ‘Activities at Home’ employees, their weekly paychecks haven’t been coming in since late December.

An employee says it all began with a check bouncing back and the bank telling her there were insufficient funds.

Despite this, they continued going to work, punching in hours they assumed they would get paid for.

It wasn’t until a couple of weeks later, after multiple missed checks, that employees received a text message from their supervisor, passed on from their company’s owner, Eric Antoine.

The message read, “I’m to give a message to all workers. Starting tomorrow 1-11-18, according to Eric Antoine, Activities at Home PCS cannot provide any services to anyone. If you should provide services in the home, [you] will not be paid.”

One of the employees, Tona Edmond, says it’s hard to move forward from this because she’s got payments to make that will not wait for those late paychecks,

“What am I supposed to do?” Edmond asks. “I’m not gonna go and rob nobody to pay my bills. I just gotta keep surviving and try to keep looking for another job to support my family.”

News 10 reached out to Edmond’s supervisor, who confirmed that the business has shut down, but says that she doesn’t know if those paychecks will ever come. As for now, she’s looking for new employment as well.