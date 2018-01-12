Police suspect murders in Lafayette and Broussard are related

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are working along with Broussard Police on the pair of homicides that happened in both cities.

Police are now suspecting that the murders are related.

The victim has been identified as Justin Zeno, 28, according to Lafayette police.

At about 1 a.m. this morning, Lafayette Police found Justin Zeno shot in a burning vehicle in the 200 block of Belleau Street.

Meanwhile, Broussard Police found a man under a renovated home with gunshots to his body.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police or Lafayette Crimestoppers.