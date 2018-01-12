Road closure beginning Monday on Kaliste Saloom Road at Feu Follet Road

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Photo credit: MGN

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – LCG’s Public Works Department has announced a road closure beginning Monday as part of the Kaliste Saloom Road rehabilitation project.

Feu Follet Road at its intersection with Kaliste Saloom Road is scheduled to be closed from Monday, January 15th  at 7:00 am thru Wednesday, January 24th  at 5:00 pm, weather permitting.

The closures are necessary for concrete panel repairs.

Director of Public Works Mark Dubroc says a detour route will be posted and local access will be maintained.

 

