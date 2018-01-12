Saints preparing for division round match up with Minnesota

The first time the Saints and Vikings met this season, Minnesota defeated New Orleans 29-19 at U.S. Bank Stadium back in week 1.

Now, the Saints find themselves in a very similar situation, once again playing on the Vikings’ turf but this time for bigger stakes.

“That is an extremely loud environment probably one of the louder ones in the league so we’ve got a plan for how we’re going to handle that,” said Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

The Saints have headed north to take on the Vikings who are 7-1 at home for a chance to play in the NFC Championship game.

New Orleans is quite familiar with the pressure the Vikings fans will put on them.

“I mean it’s not going to be like playing in the Superdome, that’s for sure. And I said after the game, somebody asked me that question you know it makes my job easier as a linebacker because there’s not a lot of noise and so defensively we have no excuses as far as communication. You ask drew how it feels to play in the dome it’s easy he’s just calling out plays and the crowd is relatively quiet and it’s like that for us on the road,” said Saints linebacker Mantei Te’o.

Brees is used to being under pressure. The QB who has broken records this season knows the difficulties he’ll face in Minnesota and he says he’s preparing for it.

As for Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, he’s hoping that those difficulties will work in his favor.

“You know, New Orleans is a heck of a football team but I really think being able to play at us bank stadium with our fans and the crowd noise with Brees trying to change his protections and the audibles he makes at the line of scrimmage I think that will play well in our hands,” Zimmer explains.

The Vikings had a bye allowing them two weeks to prepare for Sunday’s division round game that kicks off at 3:40.