State AG: Takata airbag recall expanded

BATON ROUGE, LA – Japanese airbag maker Takata recalled an additional 3.3 million faulty air bag inflators this week.

Attorney General Jeff Landry is now encouraging Louisiana consumers to verify whether their vehicles are affected by the recall.

“The largest automotive recall in American history has just been expanded,” Landry said in a statement on Friday. “And my office wants to ensure the people of our State know about it, as consumer awareness is an important step in preventing injury or fatalities as a result of this defect.”

The latest recall covers frontal air bags in certain 2009, 2010 and 2013 vehicles made by Honda, Toyota, Audi, BMW, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar-Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, and Tesla.

“Some vehicle owners may not be aware that they may have defects in their airbags,” added General Landry. “So I urge Louisiana consumers to check if their vehicles need service; and, if they do, to get this free recall repair as soon as possible.”

The airbag defect is caused by a chemical in the inflator that can deteriorate after prolonged exposure to high temperatures and humidity. The faulty inflators can explode without too much force and shatter a metal canister, propelling pieces of metal through the air during a crash.

The U.S. Transportation Department’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has established the website www.safercar.gov/rs/takata for consumers to determine whether their vehicle is affected by the recall and to view any status updates