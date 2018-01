LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A 14-year-old student was arrested and accused of starting a fire in the bathroom at N.P. Moss Preparatory school.

According to Alton Trahan with the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters arrived and found the fire inside one of the bathroom stalls.

There was moderate damage to one of the stalls, but there were no damages outside of the bathroom.

There also were no injuries reported.

Trahan says that the student was arrested and charged with arson.