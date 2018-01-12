Welsh man arrested on illegal drug possession charges

Devin Meyer. Photo Credit: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's office

WELSH, La. (KLFY) – Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man in connection with illegal drug activity.

According to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, deputies executed a search warrant at a Welsh home and found Devin Meyer.

Deputies also found drugs and drug paraphernalia inside of the home during the search.

Meyer was arrested for Possession of CDS II Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to Ivey.

Meyer was also charged with three outstanding warrants for contempt of court.

