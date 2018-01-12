Woman pleads guilty for taking almost $1.5 million from company where she worked

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette woman pled guilty on Thursday to stealing nearly $1.5 million from a Broussard oilfield related company.

According to court documents, Susan Benoit worked for the company from 1998 to 2016 as an accountant and later as a chief financial officer.

Benoit had access to the company’s bank accounts and transferred $1,490,588.70 from company accounts to her personal bank account.

Benoit faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, restitution, forfeiture and a $250,000 fine.