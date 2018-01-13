Deadline looming for Excellence in Government Award nominations

By Published:
Louisiana State Capitol (Photo: Greg Hilburn/USA Today Network via The Daily Advertiser)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The Bureau of Governmental Research is accepting nominations for its 2018 Excellence in Government Awards.

A press release says the awards honor “public sector employees and private citizens who have made important contributions to the effectiveness of local governments.”

The deadline for nominations is Jan. 16. There are four different categories and cash prizes ranging from $500 to $1,000.

The organization accepts nominations through the Greater New Orleans region including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles and St. Tammany parishes.

Past winners include an officer’s personal investment to create the Slidell Police Department’s volunteer dive team and the creation of the New Orleans One Stop Shop at City Hall.

The Bureau of Governmental Research was founded in 1932 and gathers information on government and other public issues.

