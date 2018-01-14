California mudslides: Death toll rises to 20, 4 still missing

By Published:
This photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows the cleanup of mud and debris in front of the Coral Casino and Biltmore Hotel along Channel Drive in Montecito, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Anxious family members awaited word on loved ones Wednesday as rescue crews searched grimy debris and ruins for more than a dozen people missing after mudslides in Southern California Tuesday destroyed houses, swept cars to the beach and left more than a dozen victims dead. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

(CNN)  At least 20 people have died as a result of the mudslides that devastated Montecito, California, according to the California Department of Fire and Forestry Protection.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that 30-year-old Pinit Sutthithepa had been found dead. Four people, ranging in age from 2 to 53, remain missing.
The mudslides came in the early morning hours of Tuesday, destroying an estimated 65 homes and damaging hundreds of others, the Cal Fire release said.
Rescue crews continue to sift through mud and wreckage looking for the missing, said Cal Fire, adding, “The large amounts of mud and debris are making access and progress challenging.”
Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown announced Saturday that search and rescue crews had found the body of 25-year-old Morgan Corey, whose 12-year-old sister, Sawyer, was found dead earlier in the week.

