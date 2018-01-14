Community members speak out on Lafayette Parish double homicide investigation

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are leading two homicide investigations.

Two men were found dead in separate locations; one in Lafayette and the other in Broussard. Broussard Police Chief, Brannon Decou, confirmed that these two homicide investigations are related.

Around 1 Friday morning, the body of a man was found shot in a burning vehicle in the 200 block of Belleau St. in Lafayette. Then around noon, Broussard Police found a man’s body underneath a home on Regal Drive– according to officials he had multiple gunshot wounds.

Elizabeth Verrett, who lives a few houses away from where the second body was found, says she’s surprised something like this would happen on her street, “We already watch out for each other that’s why it’s so shocking, you know. Cause usually if there’s a strange vehicle or something around somebody notices, you know. And then this happens.”

Her son, Leroy Green, agree. He tells News 10 the area where they live is typically quiet, “[I’m] surprised, I mean, nothing’s ever happened over here in years and it’s just.. It’s very shocking.”

For now, they’re just waiting for an arrest and they’re hopeful that their quiet street will go back to how it used to be.