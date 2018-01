LAPLACE, La. (AP) – Sentencing is set April 9 for the bus driver blamed for a 2016 crash on Interstate 10 that killed three people.

Jurors on Thursday found 38-year-old Denis Amaya Rodriguez guilty of negligent homicide.

He faces up to five years in prison on each of three counts connected with the deaths of St. John the Baptist Parish Fire Chief Spencer Chauvin, Vontarous Kelly and Jermaine Starr.