Former head of State Police Commission sues for retaliation

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – The former executive director of the State Police Commission is suing, claiming she was retaliated against for challenging Louisiana State Police brass and calling attention to a string of illegal campaign contributions made by commission members.

The Advocate reports Cathy Derbonne, who served as the commission’s chief administrator for eight years, said she had no choice but to resign at the height of the scandal last year after commissioners threatened to humiliate her at a public meeting.

The commission acts as a civil service board for state police, hearing complaints from rank-and-file troopers and deciding disciplinary appeals. It has been embroiled in a series of controversies over the past two years resulting in significant turnover on its board.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in state district court in Baton Rouge, seeks back pay and benefits.