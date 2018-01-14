Opelousas women’s shelter, New Life Center to become police training facility

A downtown building previously used as transitional housing for homeless women is being converted into a privately-owned law enforcement training center, the Opelousas Board of Aldermen were told this week.

Joey Comeaux, president and CEO of CoverSix Training Academy, said he purchased the four-story building at 416 E. Landry from the Diocese of Lafayette in order to train officers in all aspects of law enforcement and instruct first responders, private businesses and public bodies interested in upgrading security practices.

Comeaux said he intends to spend $4 million to renovate the building, which began in the early 1960s as a downtown hotel.

The facility eventually became the New Life Center, a 52-room emergency shelter run by the Catholic Services of Acadiana.

By March, Comeaux said, the city will begin to see law enforcement personnel from around the country train there.

“It will bring 5,000 to 10,000 customers to Opelousas in addition to others interested in receiving training,” Comeaux said. “The location of Opelousas which connects to I-49, I-10 and Highway 190 gives us great accessibility.”

Comeaux told the board that his renovation project will begin as soon as the last tenant at the New Life Center has moved to other housing options.

“We plan to repaint, remodel the inside, install security cameras and develop the property for how we want to teach,” he said.

Comeaux said the academy will also teach private security personnel how to handle active shooter situations both indoors and on rooftops.