Saints Fight Until the End

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A heart breaking loss for the New Orleans Saints against the Minnesota Vikings, but tonight was a great example of how you can never count anyone out when it comes to sports.

The Saints went into halftime down by 17 points yet, they were able to bounce back and even take the lead over the vikings until that final play.

We’ve talked about it all week, the pressure that comes with not only playing on the road, but playing at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Vikings fans were loud and there’s no doubt, it played a huge role in the Saints offense during the first half.

“This will take awhile to get over,” said head coach Sean Payton, “but at some point it’ll pass, but it’ll take a little bit of time.”

Sometimes, all it takes is a good locker room talk to make a team bounce back.

The Saints scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, took the lead against the vikings twice and left everyone on the edge of their seats wondering how this game was going to end.

“I was proud of our players though,” said Payton, “We fought back in the second half, kind of climbed back in it, made enough plays to put ourselves in that position.”

“Can’t say enough about the way that we battled in the second half,” said Quarterback Drew Brees, “I mean we scored on every drive, hard to do that on the road, playoffs, against this team, that’s defense, the number one defense in football right there so I cant say enough about our guys and the resolve of our team just to battle back after being down 17 nothing.”

New Orleans didn’t come out with a victory Sunday night, but they showed us the kind of team they’ve been all season long.

From an 0-2 start to the season, to then competing in the NFC Divisional playoff game, the road to the Super Bowl may have ended but there’s no doubting the fight in this team.

“Obviously with everything at steak the fact that it’s playoffs, it’s win or go home the way we battled back you know this would have been one for the ages,” said Brees.

“I was proud of the fight,” said Payton, “the way we came out in the second half we dug ourselves in a hole in the first half but in the end we came up short.”