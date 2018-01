BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Southern states are banding together to promote civil rights tourism across the region. Fourteen states including all of the Deep South are joining to promote the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

It’s a tourism website and campaign that will highlight about 130 sites linked to the modern civil rights movement.

Individual Southern states have used such promotions for years. But Alabama tourism director Lee Sentell says the states have never before joined together in a single push.