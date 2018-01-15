Events scheduled across Acadiana on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here in Acadiana, Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations have been happening all weekend.

Over in Kaplan, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebrations kick off with a luncheon from 10:30 this morning until noon.

At 1:00 p.m., an MLK march will depart from the Kaplan police department en route to Martin Luther King Drive were it will end at New Beginnings Primitive Baptist Church where an MLK program will be held immediately after the march.

In Rayne, festivities kick off at 8:30 this morning with a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day program, followed by a march to the Rayne Civic Center.

A health and informational fair will follow at 9:00 a.m.

And the main MLK program will begin at 11:00 a.m. and feature a guest speaker, an award ceremony, an essay, and musical selections.