Lafayette Martin Luther King Committee prepares for MLK Day celebrations

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Across the globe, people will be spending today commemorating Martin Luther King Junior Day. As we remember the lessons Dr. King taught the nation. we also celebrate this day as the only federal holiday recognized as a day of service.

In 1986, January 15th became an American federal holiday. Over time, hundreds of streets in the United States have been renamed in Dr. King’s honor. Volunteers throughout the nation will give their time through service with the hope of strengthing communities and empowering individuals.

By taking part in this national day of service, American’s celebrate Dr. King’s life and vision for America.

The schedule of events taking place at the Martin Luther King Multipurpose Center in Lafayette is listed below.

8:30 AM ———- Flag Raising

8:45 AM———— OPENING ACTIVITIES/ PRAYER BREAKFAST

9:30 AM- 1:30 PM – EDUCATION CULTURAL ACTIVITIES FOR YOUTH

11:30 AM- 1:00 PM- SPONSOR RECOGNITION/ COMMUNITY LUNCHEON

6:00 PM – EVENING COMMEMORATIVE ACTIVITIES

