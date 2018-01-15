LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – In Lafayette, many people gathered throughout the day for what’s come to be the city’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration.

The theme for this year is “Living The Dream: Leading Through Challenging Times.”

Abriana Rubin of Lafayette explains why the celebration is important to her. “So people can know about Martin Luther King and the important things he did,” says Rubin.

Children’s Librarian, Meredith Crawford says having children involved is one of the most important parts of continuing a legacy. “The further away we get from the civil rights movement the more important it is to stay informed and keep people engaged; and continue that in a direction that’s appropriate for the times we are living in now,” adds Crawford.

Gerald Boudreaux is a member of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Committee of Lafayette. The committee hosts the celebration year after year. In fact, this year is the 33rd annual celebration.

Boudreaux says Dr. King’s messages to children about education were important then and are important now. “Also, that they understand the value of that education and apply it and pay it forward to help others coming along.”