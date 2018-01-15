Local Music Spotlight: Lost Bayou Ramblers

Gerald Gruenig

The Lost Bayou Ramblers have been a band now for almost 20 years and are up for their second Grammy nomination with their new album “Kalenda”. The Ramblers have put out many albums with different sounds, but all still represent classic Cajun music.

From waltzes and two-steps to everything in between, their music pushes the boundaries of traditional Cajun music, something they have been doing for decades.

Andre and Louis Michot began playing music with their uncle are now doing what they can to preserve and change the landscape of the music here in southwest Louisiana.

 

