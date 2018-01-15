Monroe man accused of 1st degree rape

MONROE, La. – A Monroe man has been arrested after being accused of first-degree rape.

Glenn Armstrong, 25 of Monroe, was arrested on January 14, 2018.

According to the arrest report, the victim reported on January 14, 2018, she was asleep in her bed when she woke up around 11:00 p.m. (January 13, 2018) by a man she knew as Glenn Armstrong, ripping her underwear off and climbing on top of her.

The victim said Armstrong threatened to kill her and held a knife to her as he raped her.

The victim struggled but was unable to stop the act.

Armstrong was told to stop multiple times, but he continued, threatening her with the knife.

The victim fled her apartment hours later while Armstrong slept and called Monroe Police.

Officers responded and spotted Armstrong walking down the steps leaving the victim’s apartment.

During a search, officers found a pair of ripped women’s underwear in the pocket of Armstrong’s jacket.

Armstrong has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of first-degree rape.

His bond has been set at $1,000.00.