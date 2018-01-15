Plan would reserve oil spill money for Gulf Coast projects

Associated Press Published: Updated:
GULF OF MEXICO - JUNE 25: The Transocean Discoverer Enterprise drillship burns off gas collected at the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana on June 25, 2010. An approaching tropical disturbance may force collecting operations involving ships and other siphoning equipment to be temporarily halted. This may cause oil to flow unchecked from the well until the weather improves and siphoning operations can be restored. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Photo: WWL)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi Senate is working on a plan to reserve oil spill settlement money for use on projects along the Gulf Coast.

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday passed Senate Bill 2186 , sending it to the full Senate for a vote later. It would create the Gulf Coast Restoration Reserve Fund.

BP is paying Mississippi $750 million over 17 years in economic damages payments because of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Coast lawmakers want the money reserved for projects in their part of the state, but some lawmakers further inland say the oil spill caused economic problems elsewhere, too.

A similar bill passed the Senate last year but died in the House because leaders said it lacked details of how money would be distributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s