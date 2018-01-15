Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrated in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – In honor of the late civil rights leader, the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Program began with a flag raising at the multipurpose center named in his honor.

People filled every seat for the evening’s commemorative program.

Ballard Mouton, Mr. MLK King 2018 says, “He fought for equal rights and he didn’t do it by violence, he did it by non-violent protesting and he didn’t stop until he was shot and murdered and his legacy still lives on today.”

Youth participants were recognized for their involvement in this year’s annual quiz bowl and pageant.

Cedric Richmond, 2nd District U.S. Congressman and Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus was awarded a key to the city and wrapped up the evening with a keynote speech.

He included a special message to the youth in pursuit of their dreams.

“Whenever you start to get tired I want you to just remember that the only way you lose is if you quit. That’s a decision that is yours,” Richmond said.

The congressman encouraged everyone, no matter their role, to play a part the fulfillment of Dr. King’s dream and in moving our country forward.

“Just remember, the CBC, we will play our role and we will be the convenience but, we need everybody else, like my grandmother used to say, do the best you can with what you’ve got. Thank you and God bless you,” Richmond said in closing.