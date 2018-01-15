Saints fans brave the cold to welcome their team home

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) – The Who Dat Nation was stunned after Sunday’s last-second loss to the Minnesota Vikings. But their spirit is still strong.

Saints fans stayed up late and waited in near-freezing temperatures to welcome their team home. Around 1 a.m. Monday, the team drove passed crowds holding signs that said “Thank You” and “Love you Marcus.”

Arriving back home at 1 am, and this was the welcome our New Orleans Saints received. Never been prouder to be a @Saints fan. #BlessYouBoys pic.twitter.com/wGIDPVcmtv — Kenneth Polite (@kennethpolite) January 15, 2018

Players shared their appreciation to fans on social media:

“Touched by everyone who braved the cold and greeted us at the airport,” Landon Turner tweeted. “Best fans in the world.”

Touched by everyone who braved the cold and greeted us at the airport. Best fans in the world ⚜️ — Landon Turner (@El_Tee_78) January 15, 2018

“Long night ahead but go the Whodats that were ready greeting us right when we got off the plane,” Cameron Jordan tweeted. “Thank you for riding wit us heavy thank you for the LOVE #whodat”

Long night ahead but go the Whodats that were ready greeting us right when we got off the plane… Thank you for riding wit us heavy thank you for the LOVE #whodat — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 15, 2018