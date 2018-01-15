Sterlington man arrested for impersonating an officer

KTVE/KARD Published:
Richard Cole Photo Credit: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office

STERLINGTON, La. – (KTVE/KARD) A Sterlington man has been arrested after officials say he impersonated an officer at the Monroe Regional Airport.

Richard Cole, 53 of Sterlington, was arrested on January 13, 2018.

According to the arrest report, the incident happened around 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

Monroe Police responded to the TSA Check Point area in reference to reports of a gun inside a bag.

TSA supervisor pointed to the bag with the gun inside.

Richard Cole told the officer that it was his off-duty gun and he forgot it was in his bag.

Cole then handed the officer an identification card that had his name on it. The card said he was a police officer with the Town of Sterlington.

Monroe Police contacted Sterlington Police and they advised Cole was no longer employed with the agency. Cole did admit he wasn’t employed by the Sterlington Police Department.

He has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of false personation of a peace officer.

His bond has not yet been set.

