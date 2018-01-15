The city of Opelousas celebrates MLK day

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- The City of Opelousas celebrated Martin Luther King day by hosting their 36th annual celebration.

Their annual parade began at City Park and ended at Holy Ghost Catholic Church.

“Today is a day of service, Dr. King was all about service to his community and to the world and so are we,” says Carmen Guilbeaux, Lambda Beta Omega President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Guilbeaux and her sorority sisters are just some of the Opelousas organizations that marched to celebrate Doctor King’s legacy.

Even the younger parade participants understood the deeper meaning behind the celebration.

“It’s important for us to be, for me to be out here because Martin Luther King wanted freedom and equal rights so we came to celebrate his birthday for the good things that he’s done for us,” says Leah Joseph, one of the younger parade participants.

When asked about why his organization marches, Perry Fontenot III a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Opelousas Alumni Chapter says, “Maybe it’s a simple question, but the long-standing answer is that if people don’t see us out here in the community doing work, that won’t inspire them to do any work. So that’s our hope and purpose for being out here.”