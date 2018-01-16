3: 30 p.m. UPDATE: Road closures across Louisiana due to icy roads

UPDATE: Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency across Louisiana Wedneday morning due to the winter weather and dangerous conditions.

More than 1.5 million pounds of salt distributed in the state. 1,200 DOTD employees are working around the clock, the governor said.

Here is an up-to-date list of road closures across Louisiana as the state continues to experience winter conditions and icy roads:

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

NOW OPEN: I-10 eastbound is now open from LA 415 (Port Allen) to the Mississippi state line. I-10 West from Butte LaRose to LA 347 (Henderson) is now open.

I-10 in both directions is open from I-49 (Lafayette) to the Louisiana/Mississippi State Line.

I-12 eastbound from Baton Rouge to the Mississippi state line has been re-opened.

I-12 West from Baton Rouge to Slidell is now open.

Acadia Parish: John N John Bridge Overpass in Crowley will remain closed. All other roads are opened.]

Ascension Parish:

I-10 at Exit 182; LA 22

I-10 at Exit 187; US 61

I-10 at Sorrento Rest Area



Bienville Parish:

US 80 at Pete Lyons Road

LA 154 at Grice Road



Bossier Parish:

LA 3 at Burns Drive

LA 3 at 1st Street



Caddo Parish:

I-49 at Exit 215; LA 1

I-220 at Exit 1B-1C; I-20; LA 3132

I-49 at Exit 201: Inner Loop Expressway; LA 3132

I-220 at Exit 5: Shreveport Blanchard Highway; LA 173

I-49 at Exit 206; I-20



Calcasieu Parish:

I-210 at Exit 1A-1B; I-10

I-10 at Exit 29: North Lake Shore Drive

I-210 at Exit 6A; LA 385

East Baton Rouge

I-110 from I-10 to Scenic Highway

I-10 at I-110

I-12 at Exit 2A-2B: Airline Highway; US 61

LA 67 at Guice Drive



Grant Parish:

LA 8 at LA 1; LA 1200

Iberia

LA 86 at Front Street

LA 3156 at Fulton Street

LA 87-S at LA 87

Iberia Parish: The following bridges over the Bayou Teche are closed: Duperior St, Jefferson St., Lewis St. and Patout St.



Iberville

I-10 at Exit 137: Grosse Tete Rest Area

Jefferson

Lake Pontchartrain Causeway at I-10

US 90B in New Orleans at Westwood Drive

I-610 at Exit 1A; I-10

I-10 at Exit 229: Bonnabel Boulevard

Jefferson Davis Parish – The I-10 overpass near US 165 is closed.



Lafayette Parish:

The intersection of University Avenue at Walker Road underpass and University at Johnston Street remains closed Thursday morning. All other roadways are opened.

Scott, La.

The city of Scott will have two roads that will be closed all night due to ice remaining on the roadways, according to Scott Police Chief Chad Leger. Cameron Street., US Hwy 90, will be closed in the 6200 Block between Cayret St. and Apollo Rd.

L. Provost Rd will be closed between Provost Rd and Fenetre Rd. These roads will remained closed all night and will be reassessed after 7am in the morning. Please use alternate routes to avoid these areas.

Livingston Parish:

US 190

I-12

Lafourche

US 90 at Fonesca Lane

LA 1 at West 225th Court

LA 308 at Hebert Street



Orleans Parish:

I-10 at Exit 239B

US 90B in New Orleans at US 90



Ouachita Parish:

I-20 at Exit 117A: Jackson Street; Hall Street; LA 15 (ramp closure)

I-20 at Exit 116A: Coleman Avenue (ramp closure)

I-20 at Exit 116B: Jackson Street (ramp closure)

LA 3280 Endom Bridge at South First Street

I-20 at Exit 116A: Coleman Avenue (ramp closure)

LA 546 at Phillips Road

LA 546 at McCormick Road

I-20 at Exit 116A: Coleman Avenue

US 165B in Monroe at Wood Street

I-20 at Exit 116B: Jackson Street

I-20 at Exit 116B: Jackson Street



St. Bernard Parish:

LA 39 at Colonial Boulevard

St. Charles

I-310 at Exit 7: River Road; LA 18

LA 3142 at LA 18



St. John the Baptist Parish:

I-10 at Montegut Weigh Station

I-55 at Exit 1: Old US 51; I-10

US 51 at US 61



St. Landry Parish:

I-49 at Exit 19A-19B; US 190

St. Mary

US 90 at LA 318

US 90 at Thorguson Drive

US 90 at Thorguson Drive



St. Tammany Parish:

I-12 at Exit 59; LA 21

I-10 at Exit 263: Old Spanish Trail; LA 433

US 190 at Industry Drive; LA 25



Tangipahoa Parish:

I-55 at Mississippi State Line

US 51 at Mississippi State Line

Terrebonne

LA 24 at Guidry Street

LA 24 at St George Road



Vermilion Parish:

LA 82 at Marina Road

LA 82 at Alcide Circle

West Baton Rouge

I-10 at Exit 151: Lobdell Highway; LA 415

LA 1 at I-10



West Feliciana Parish:

LA 10 at LA 10 Business in Pointe Coupee Parish