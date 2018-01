News 10 will update these list as we receive announcements throughout the day.

Duson

The Jan. 16 town hall meeting has been canceled. Duson Major Johnny Thibodeaux is asking residents to conserve water tonight.

Charenton

St. Mary Parish Water & Sewer Commission #4 is asking its customers to please conserve water and not let their pipes drip.

Baldwin

Due to the freeze, officials are asking residents are asked to not drip their facets. Instead, drain pipes and shut the valve off.