Andrade named CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, LA. (The Daily Advertiser) – The regional nonprofit Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana has named Missy Bienvenu Andrade — a Lafayette native with a passion for giving back to Acadiana — as CEO to lead its operations in four parishes.

Andrade will lead the nearly 50-year-old nonprofit’s operations in St. Landry, Iberia, Vermilion, and Lafayette parishes as she builds on the success the program has experienced through the support of nearly 400 donors across the community. She begins her new role in February.

“I have developed a passion for improving the Acadiana region and look forward to channeling that energy into the Boys & Girls Club’s mission,” said Andrade, adding that she is humbled and excited about the opportunity.

Andrade, currently vice president of investor relations and development at One Acadiana, said she wants to enhance the development of boys and girls in Acadiana communities. The best way to do that, she said, is through the organization’s mission to enable young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

“There is great responsibility and expectations from our communities that come with this very important role leading Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana,” said Jim Lyons, Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana Chairman-Elect. “And we believe that Missy is uniquely qualified to not only surpass those expectations, but to also grow the organization to new unimaginable heights.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana have experienced strong growth in board leadership over the past two years, which will help the organization implement a focused strategic plan to take the organization to the next level. Major focus areas include engaging board leadership and volunteer base, increasing operational revenue, and developing a brand strategy to grow its message and story.

“Our dedicated and passionate staff and board of directors at Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana are fully committed to this mission,” said Lyons.

Andrade said the key to success is partnerships.

“My five years with One Acadiana have been the brightest chapter in my professional career,” she said, “and I am so grateful for the numerous investors, members, partners, and community leaders who played a part in such an enriching experience.

“I look forward to continuing working together with community leaders to further the great work already being done by the team and volunteers at Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana.”

“This opportunity is perfect for Missy, combining her incredible personality and networking skills with the experience necessary to help a regionally-focused organization build capacity, relationships, and programming,” said Don Broussard, 2018 One Acadiana Chairman and CFO of The Lemoine Company.

“A major focus of 1A is building a pipeline of leaders across the region to help improve our community. Missy has certainly contributed greatly to that effort at 1A — we wish her all the best on her journey at BCGA and beyond.”

Andrade, a University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduate and community leader both professionally and in numerous volunteer capacities, is eager to begin.

“We want children in Acadiana to have a safe place to learn and grow, create mentor relationships and character development experiences for them, and ultimate inject hope and opportunity into their lives,” she said.