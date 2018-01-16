Community Foundation of Acadiana is counting down to South Louisiana Giving Day

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- South Louisiana Giving Day is an annual event that the Community of Acadiana holds.

South Louisiana Giving Day is a 24-hour online fundraising event to grow philanthropy throughout South Louisiana. The event is for nonprofits, churches and schools. The goal is to inspire the community to unite for a 24-hour period to contribute as many charitable dollars as possible to support an organization or cause.

An informational meeting and training seminar will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 16 and 23 at Community Foundation of Acadiana, 1035 Camellia Boulevard, Suite 100, Lafayette. Any nonprofit organization, church or school wanting to participate must attend one of the two informational meetings. There is no cost to participate.

Beginning at midnight on May 10, donors can visit www.SouthLouisianaGivingDay.org to make a donation to an organization or cause of their choice.

For more information about South Louisiana Giving Day, contact Lauren Breaux, CFA Civic Leadership Coordinator, at 337-769-4851 or by email at solagivingday@cfacadiana.org.

South Louisiana Giving Day is a project of Community Foundation of Acadiana. The foundation is a tax-exempt, donor-centric, entrepreneurial foundation whose core purpose is building legacies and improving communities by connecting generous people to the causes they care about. It has realized cumulative gifts exceeding $196 million and has made cumulative grants of more than $104 million.