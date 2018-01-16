Curfews Across Acadiana

The Opelousas Police Department’s doors are open to women and children unable to find shelter tonight. Elderly residents in need of transportation to the shelter are encouraged to call the department for assistance. The department is located at 398 N Court St, Opelousas, (337) 948-2500.

The men’s shelter at 704 W. South Street, will also be open, (337) 948-8865.

Evangeline Parish

The parish is under curfew from 8 p.m. tonight through 6 a.m. The curfew includes Ville Platte.

Melville

Officials are asking residents to stay off the roads. The curfew will start at 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

St Martin Parish

Curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Breaux Bridge

Curfew from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.