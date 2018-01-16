DOTD tries to prepare roads for freezing temperatures

By Published:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- As the temperatures drop, drivers need to be cautious about dangerous road conditions.

“We’re pretreating the bridges in preparation as the temperatures drop,” says Bill Oliver district administrator for the DOTD in Lafayette.

Even with the DOTD preparing the roads Oliver says to avoid driving on the icy roads.

“Especially on the bridges, they need to take the foot off the gas and just let the vehicle coast to cross the bridge don’t hit the brakes. Just drive carefully take your time be slow and pay attention,” he says.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s