DOTD tries to prepare roads for freezing temperatures

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- As the temperatures drop, drivers need to be cautious about dangerous road conditions.

“We’re pretreating the bridges in preparation as the temperatures drop,” says Bill Oliver district administrator for the DOTD in Lafayette.

Even with the DOTD preparing the roads Oliver says to avoid driving on the icy roads.

“Especially on the bridges, they need to take the foot off the gas and just let the vehicle coast to cross the bridge don’t hit the brakes. Just drive carefully take your time be slow and pay attention,” he says.